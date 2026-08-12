SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says three people have been arrested in connection to a shots fired incident that occurred in June. The investigation resulted in the seizure of numerous illegal firearms, a suppressor, ammo, and more.
Officials say deputies first responded to the 400 block of Patrick Avenue around 12:53 a.m. on June 26 after a 911 caller reported hearing a gunshot. Deputies on scene discovered a bullet had penetrated the wall of a neighboring residence, traveled through the kitchen, ricocheted off a table, passed through the ceiling and attic, then exited through the roof.
Deputies say no one was injured. They then went to the neighboring residence where evidence indicated the shot had come from and detectives obtained permission to search the residence.
During the search, detectives found ammunition, a handgun magazine, an un-serialized suppressor, and evidence consistent with the use and distribution of illegal drugs.
Detectives say Emarion Jones admitted that he accidentally fired a gun inside the residence while handling it, then took the gun after the incident and tried to get rid of it. Jones was arrested and charged and is now being held without bond.
Search warrants were obtained for two cars associated with the investigation. The following items were found in a 2015 Dodge Durango during the search:
- A loaded Glock 19 9mm handgun equipped with a 50-round drum magazine
- A loaded Taurus G2C 9mm handgun with an extended magazine
- A loaded Glock 42 .380 caliber handgun with an extended magazine
- A loaded Masterpiece Arms 9mm pistol with an extended magazine
- An un-serialized AR-style 5.56 rifle equipped with two taped-together 30-round magazines
- Numerous loaded extended magazines and additional ammunition
Subsequent testing of the Glock 19 determined it had been illegally modified to function as a fully automatic machine gun, officials say. An unmarked suppressor determined to be compatible with both the fully automatic Glock 19 and the Masterpiece Arms 9mm pistol was also recovered by detectives.
Additional individuals were arrested as the investigation progressed. I'yonna Wilson was arrested in Salisbury on July 29. Then, on August 4, officials say La'Quandre Jackson surrendered to the Talbot County Sheriff's Office and was arrested. Both Wilson and Jackson are being held without bond.
Detectives say the investigation remains ongoing and additional criminal charges are anticipated. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division at 410-548-4891.