SALISBURY, MD - Salisbury officials have announced road repairs taking place on Priscilla Street Monday.
According to the City, the Department of Waterworks Utilities Division is excavating two sinkholes on Priscilla Street between Bell Avenue and Phillips Avenue June 17th.
Officials say Priscilla Street will be detoured at Phillips and Bell Avenues including all thru traffic and emergency vehicles. Work began at 8:30 a.m. Monday morning and is expected to conclude at 3:30 p.m., barring any unforeseen events.
Those seeking more information on the sinkhole excavation can contact the City’s Utilities Division at 410-548-3103.