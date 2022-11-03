Hiring sign is displayed in Northbrook, Ill., Sept. 21, 2022. The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week and remains historically low even as the U.S. economy slows in the midst of decades-high inflation. Jobless claims for the week ending Oct. 15 declined by 12,000 to 214,000 from 226,000 last week, the Labor Department reported Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)