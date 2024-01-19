MARYLAND - The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has announced funding awarded to Maryland State Parks statewide through a program called “Small Grants, Big Impact!”
The program, run by advocacy organization Friends of Maryland State Parks, has awarded 24 grants totaling $41,798 this year, according to DNR.
“Our park rangers and staff are getting more creative every year, submitting projects that provide an additional benefit for park visitors,” said Chuck Hecker, board president of Friends of Maryland State Parks. “We have funded seventy-three projects since the ‘Small Grants, Big Impact’ program started four years ago, for a total of $113,334.”
According to DNR, this year’s funding exceeds 2023’s by 30% due to an increase in contributions.
DNR says the funds will allow State Parks staff to work with community partners to promote stewardship, repair and maintain parks, provide information on Maryland’s cultural history, and a variety of other State Parks projects. Among the 2024 funded projects are those within the following Eastern Shore Parks:
Assateague State Park
Horse safety signs
Assateague State Park is designing two interpretive panels to educate park patrons about the history of the park’s wild horses, where to find them on the island, and how to safely coexist with them during the visit.
Harriet Tubman State Park
Back deck interpretation
The park will install two 8-foot portable benches made from recycled plastic on the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Visitor Center back deck. The addition of two benches will assist with interpretation aspects of the park with ranger programs. Additionally, the benches on the back deck will enhance the visitor experience.
Janes Island State Park
‘Eliminating cigarette litter, one vote at a time’
Cigarette litter is a constant problem at Janes Island State Park. Due to its location along the salt marsh, there is an increased need in fighting this toxic issue in order to preserve not only our mainland ecosystem, but the marine life that attracts visitors to the park. This project will establish a new, innovative way to reduce cigarette litter called at Ballot Bin which allows visitors to ‘vote’ with their litter. The box has an interchangeable question and has two options leading to separate columns to ‘vote’ with the cigarette butts. While the primary aim will be reducing cigarette litter, the voting mechanic of the bins will create a new outlet to engage visitors.
Pocomoke River State Park
Scales & Tales aviary enhancement and renovations
To meet new USDA regulations, the aviary needs replacement of door fixtures, hinges, locks, and some portions of the rat wire that have rusted and show signs of wear, plus replace a rusty and outdated refrigerator. The aviary also needs added shelving and new counters. A sink with two separate areas will need to be purchased as well. This grant would drastically help the park to bring its beloved aviary up to standard and help foster a safe and healthy environment for their education ambassadors.
A full list of the 2024 recipients can be found here.