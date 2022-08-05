SMITH ISLAND, Md. - Friday was a long day of clean up in the Smith Island community of Rhodes Point.
A line of debris leads up to the house of 88-year-old Doris Bradshaw, which was completely leveled.
Miraculously she is alive and well. Her son Lindsey Bradshaw says Doris was laying in her bed when the tornado struck her home.
Lindsey, a firefighter knew exactly where the call was when her address came across his radio.
"I just seen her really. I didn't really see the damage I wasn't focusing on that, I seen her in the bed I seen she was moving and I was in shock really," he said.
All over Rhodes Point, there are signs of the tornado's wrath. From downed power lines to a roof thrown across a field.
The tedious work of cleaning up is now underway.
Up the road in the community of Ewell, a tree was snapped in half. At the dock, a waterman spent the morning helping turn a sunken boat upright.
Communities always come together in tough times like this, but especially in a place as tight knit as Smith Island.
"It's something you don't experience every day I'll tell you that but everyone is coming together to clean things up," said Miles Marsh of Smith Island.
Lindsey says his faith is what is keeping him strong.
"We're getting calls from the mainline and just in times like these people come together, and that's what it's about I'm overwhelmed. I just thank god above, that's who I give all the praise and honor and glory to," he said.
Folks on Smith Island tell us this is not a sad day, but a joyous day because everyone is alive and well and the only losses were material goods.