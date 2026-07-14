Smith Island Inn closes after 15 years, marking end of a community landmark

SMITH ISLAND, Md. — The Smith Island Inn has closed its doors after 15 years of welcoming visitors to the island, marking the end of a longtime business that became a familiar part of the community.
The family-owned inn was started by Michele Davidson as a hobby business venture, but over the years grew into a place where thousands of guests stayed while visiting Smith Island.
Davidson says the decision to close was not because of financial issues, but because she and her family wanted to focus their efforts closer to where they currently live full time.
“It was always a beneficial business,” Davidson said. “It was also always financially viable. But when we discovered we really can't ever move there full time, we just kind of wanted to resource all of our efforts where we live full time now.”
Davidson says the property is expected to be sold later this week to a family that plans to make it a full-time home.
“We have a pending sale this week, and a very nice family with three young children, and they plan on making it a full time residence,” Davidson said.
Lisa Evans, who manages the Smith Island Cultural Center, says while the closure will have an impact, she does not believe it will be as significant as some may expect.
“We're going to see some impact, but I don't think it's going to be felt as much as some people think it will,” Evans said.
Evans says the Davidson family became a part of the island community during their time operating the inn.
“Their children kind of grew up here,” Evans said. “They would come a lot in the summer, and they, you know, we've watched them grow up, so it's kind of bittersweet.”
Betty Tyler, who owns the Bayside Inn Restaurant on Smith Island, says losing one lodging option could affect businesses that rely on visitors coming to the island.
“We have a limited amount of people that come here,” Tyler told WBOC. “If we lose one location, it is going to impact us. But I, you know, I think we will survive. But…it will impact it.”
The Smith Island Inn officially closed Sunday. Davidson says the expected sale is not finalized yet, but they anticipate the transaction will move forward later this week.