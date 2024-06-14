SMYRNA, DE - Smyrna Police have arrested a Smyrna High School teacher on charges of offensive touching in connection to three alleged incidents over the school year.
According to police, Kanika Jackson of Smyrna allegedly abused students physically and verbally at least three separate times, causing offense and alarm. Jackson, according to police, reportedly grabbed and pulled one student by the hair. In another incident, police say Jackson grabbed and shook a student by the neck. Finally, police report an encounter in which Jackson allegedly grabbed a student by the neck and pushed them into a wall.
Police say detectives and school resource officers first received these reports in February of 2024 and notified the Smyrna School District. Jackson was immediately placed on administrative leave while an investigation was conducted.
On Wednesday, June 12th, police arrested Jackson at her home on three counts offensive touching. Jackson has been released on her own recognizance pending a future court hearing, according to police.