Paul-RowanDSP.png

Photo: Delaware State Police 

HARTLY, DE - A Smyrna man was arrested for a 7th offense DUI following an injury crash in Kent County on Tuesday. 

On June 18th, at approximately 12:19pm, Delaware State Police troopers responded to an overturned Isuzu Rodeo on Slaughter Station Road in Hartly, Delaware. 

DSP report that before their officers arrived, they were told the driver and a passenger of the Isuzu walked away from the crash. When officials arrived at the scene, they located the driver, identified as 53-year-old Paul Rowan, of Smyrna, and the passenger, a 45-year-old woman still walking away from the crash scene. 

Rowan and the passenger were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries, according to DSP. During a search of the vehicle, troopers found drug paraphernalia. 

Officials say that Rowan showed signs of impairment when officers spoke to him at the hospital. He was administered a Standardized Field Sobriety Tests. 

Rowan was arrested for "driving under the influence and a computer check showed that he had six prior DUI-related convictions". 

After his release from the hospital, Paul Rowan was charged with the following crimes and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $23,750 cash bond. 

- 7th Offense DUI

- 1st Degree Vehicular Assault

- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

- Leaving the Scene of a Collision Resulting in Injury 

- Failure to Report a Collision Involving Alcohol or Drugs

- Multiple Traffic Offenses 