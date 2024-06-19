HARTLY, DE - A Smyrna man was arrested for a 7th offense DUI following an injury crash in Kent County on Tuesday.
On June 18th, at approximately 12:19pm, Delaware State Police troopers responded to an overturned Isuzu Rodeo on Slaughter Station Road in Hartly, Delaware.
DSP report that before their officers arrived, they were told the driver and a passenger of the Isuzu walked away from the crash. When officials arrived at the scene, they located the driver, identified as 53-year-old Paul Rowan, of Smyrna, and the passenger, a 45-year-old woman still walking away from the crash scene.
Rowan and the passenger were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries, according to DSP. During a search of the vehicle, troopers found drug paraphernalia.
Officials say that Rowan showed signs of impairment when officers spoke to him at the hospital. He was administered a Standardized Field Sobriety Tests.
Rowan was arrested for "driving under the influence and a computer check showed that he had six prior DUI-related convictions".
After his release from the hospital, Paul Rowan was charged with the following crimes and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $23,750 cash bond.
- 7th Offense DUI
- 1st Degree Vehicular Assault
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Leaving the Scene of a Collision Resulting in Injury
- Failure to Report a Collision Involving Alcohol or Drugs
- Multiple Traffic Offenses