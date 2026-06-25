SMYRNA, Del. - As reports of bicycle and vehicle crashes continue across Delaware, some Smyrna residents are discussing what can be done to make local roads safer for cyclists, especially children.
The conversation comes as community members point to roads without bike lanes, disconnected sidewalks and areas where cyclists are often forced to ride either in traffic or on grassy shoulders.
For longtime Smyrna resident Kate Swartz, the issue is personal.
Swartz and her husband have spent years cycling throughout the community and often ride alongside their children. Having lived in Smyrna for 15 years, she says bicycle safety has always been a priority for her family.
"I've been on a bike my whole life and I can't imagine my kids not coming home because of it," Swartz said.
As residents debate whether additional sidewalks, bike lanes or protective barriers are needed, Swartz believes education plays a critical role in keeping riders safe.
"We spend a lot of time riding with our kids and teaching them how to navigate traffic," she said. "We pause at each intersection and talk about which direction to go and how to signal that."
Swartz says parents should help children understand the rules of the road and practice safe riding habits before allowing them to travel independently.
Other residents say driver behavior remains one of the biggest factors affecting safety on local roads.
Ben Anspach believes motorists need to slow down and pay closer attention when sharing the road with cyclists and pedestrians.
"Slow down, everybody. Just slow down," Anspach said. "They're our future, so we gotta take care of our children."
While opinions differ on whether more infrastructure is needed, many residents agree that improving safety will require cooperation from everyone using the road.
Whether behind the wheel of a car or on the seat of a bicycle, community members say awareness, caution and respect for others can go a long way toward preventing accidents and keeping families safe.