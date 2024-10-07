SMYRNA, DE- Skaters in Smyrna are taking to the streets as uncertainty surrounds the local skatepark's future, frustrated after being told the city council would discuss it, only to find it missing from tonight's agenda.
The city began demolishing the skatepark last month but halted work after the public claimed they were not notified beforehand. Mayor Robert Johnson previously told WBOC that the issue would be discussed at the first October meeting.
However, the discussion of the skatepark's future is not on the agenda for the city council meeting scheduled for tonight at 7 p.m.
Skaters, like Ben Buoncristiano, are expressing disappointment that it will not be addressed at tonight's meeting.
“The mayor is now saying no—it’s not on the agenda tonight—so yet again we are being silenced about this situation.”
When we inquired with Mayor Johnson about why the skatepark was no longer on tonight's council meeting agenda, he did not respond.
Although the skatepark is not listed as an agenda item, Mayor Johnson says that there will be an open forum for residents to discuss it during tonight’s meeting.
When we asked Mayor Johnson when the city council plans to discuss the future of the skatepark, he said he did not know.
Citizens like Guido Dibartolomu have raised concerns about the lack of communication regarding the skatepark's future.
“If they started doing some work around it and expressed the desire to discuss it, they should discuss it and not just ignore it at this point.”
Smyrna skater Jeffrey Pitts says he now has trouble trusting the city, as he feels they have made numerous false promises to the skaters and the community.
“I think it’s going to be one of those things where they say they are going to do it, and then five years later it’s still not done.”
For now, Johnson and the city manager have decided to keep the skatepark as is until the council discusses it.
Buoncristiano is concerned about the lack of a timeline for when the park will be discussed and feels that maintaining a partially demolished skatepark is not in the best interest of him and the other skaters.
“Keep the skate park—that’s nice. We don’t have anything anymore really. We don’t have any rails to grind or any boxes. There used to be a cool little thing here—now it’s just plain.”
Despite the uncertainty, skaters say they will make do with the remaining ramps. Mayor Johnson mentioned that a sign warning skaters to "skate at your own risk", which was installed by the city today.