Naim Hassan-El
Wilmington Police Department

SNOW HILL, MD - A Maryland man has been extradited to Delaware and charged with a 2024 murder in Wilmington.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, officers were called to North Scott Street in Wilmington on January 22, 2024, on reports of a shooting. There, police found 23-year-old Makhi Swanson suffering from a gunshot wound.  Swanson was taken to a nearby hospital but died of his wounds.

The ensuing investigation eventually identified Naim Hassan-El, 20, of Snow Hill as a suspect. Hassan-El was indicted on January 29, 2024, but was not arrested in Worcester County until October 30, 2024. Hassan-El was extradited to Delaware on December 31 and charged with the following:

-Murder (First Degree)

-Attempted Murder (First Degree)

-Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony – Three Counts

-Reckless Endangering (First Degree)

Hassan-El was taken to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $2,000,000 cash-only bail.

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

Recommended for you