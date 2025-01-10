SNOW HILL, MD - A Maryland man has been extradited to Delaware and charged with a 2024 murder in Wilmington.
According to the Wilmington Police Department, officers were called to North Scott Street in Wilmington on January 22, 2024, on reports of a shooting. There, police found 23-year-old Makhi Swanson suffering from a gunshot wound. Swanson was taken to a nearby hospital but died of his wounds.
The ensuing investigation eventually identified Naim Hassan-El, 20, of Snow Hill as a suspect. Hassan-El was indicted on January 29, 2024, but was not arrested in Worcester County until October 30, 2024. Hassan-El was extradited to Delaware on December 31 and charged with the following:
-Murder (First Degree)
-Attempted Murder (First Degree)
-Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony – Three Counts
-Reckless Endangering (First Degree)
Hassan-El was taken to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $2,000,000 cash-only bail.