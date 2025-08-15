SNOW HILL, Md. - Snow Hill’s 75-year-old firehouse is officially on the market, offering a rare opportunity for a new owner to breathe life into a historic downtown landmark.
The two-story, 13,470-square-foot building at 212 W. Green Street includes three garage bays, office space, and the adjoining police station. The town is asking $325,000 for the property, which sits just 500 feet from the Pocomoke River.
Volunteer firefighters haven’t occupied the building since the early 2000s, but it has continued to serve the community. Over the years, the space has hosted town events, dance and yoga classes, the Blues Jam, and has also been used for storage.
Bryan Coates, the listing agent with Keller Williams, said the building has nearly 14,000 square feet of potential for a variety of uses.
"This building, I can remember coming here in my youth, and it was always a staple to see the local firemen. The Blues Jam was always an incredible event to have here… and I think a lot of folks in Snow Hill would like to see it continue to be used in such a way and still have that nostalgic feel," Coates said.
Coates said the space could be converted into restaurants, shops, office space, short-term rentals, or even a micro-hotel. He added that it could accommodate multiple businesses at once, as long as the new owner respects the building’s history and keeps it open to the community.
"You’ve got almost 14,000 square feet, so it’s got the potential to have multiple different businesses at the same time… but the community wants somebody who will respect the history of it," Coates said.
The firehouse, built in 1950, is considered a staple of Snow Hill’s downtown. Shanan Rogers, owner of Golden Clover Cafe, said the town is hoping for a creative buyer who can revive the building while maintaining its historic charm.
"It would be nice if someone were to purchase it and use it for good for the community,” said Rogers. “It’ll be nice to grow Snow Hill businesses and have more business here… so we can all have more customers and people downtown.”
The listing comes amid other downtown properties being up for sale, including Elliott’s Tavern next door. Officials say filling vacant storefronts is key to keeping Snow Hill’s downtown vibrant.
The adjoining police station will soon move to a larger temporary location on West Market Street, freeing up the space next to the firehouse for potential buyers. Town leaders say they are open to a variety of uses, as long as the building becomes a destination that benefits both residents and visitors.
Interested parties can contact Keller Williams to learn more about the property and explore opportunities to make this historic Snow Hill landmark a centerpiece of the community once again.