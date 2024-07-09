CAMDEN-WYOMING, DE - The Camden-Wyoming Sewer & Water Authority is asking water customers to reduce their consumption while maintenance is conducted on their water tower.
Maintenance was slated to begin Monday and last until July 24th, during which customers are asked to reduce their water usage. Maintenance of the tower, located on S West Street, includes a thorough clearing and repainting of the exterior and interior, according to Camden-Wyoming Sewer and Water Authority.
Officials with the Sewer and Water Authority say water supplies should remain ample with customer cooperation and do not expect interruption of service.
“During the maintenance period, we request our customers to conserve water usage whenever possible,” the Authority said in a water conservation notice. “You may experience periods of lower water pressure. Thus, we kindly ask all residences to be mindful of their water consumption during this time.”
Any customers with questions or concerns regarding the water tower maintenance are asked to contact Camden-Wyoming Sewer and Water Authority at 302-697-6372.