PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - A dog at the center of a lengthy custody battle in Somerset County will be returned to its owners, a district court judge ruled Monday.
The dog, named Sarge, has been in the custody of Somerset County Dog Control for months after an incident on April 24, when Sarge got into a fight with a neighbor's dog that had entered the Bailey family's backyard. Sarge was leashed at the time, but the other dog sustained injuries so severe that it had to be euthanized.
Bailey, Sarge’s owner, expressed relief and satisfaction with the court's decision. "I think it went great, I mean everybody did a wonderful job, our lawyer," Bailey said outside the courthouse.
Somerset County Dog Control Supervisor Scott Sturgis explained the next steps for Sarge’s return. "Sarge will be going to the vet because he's required to have up-to-date rabies vaccinations, and then he'll get his dog license and be back with his owner," Sturgis said.
This ruling comes after a previous decision in June, where the judge denied Bailey's request to take Sarge home, citing a 2022 incident where Sarge ran away and attacked another dog. At that time, Somerset Dog Control deemed Sarge "potentially dangerous."
Despite the setbacks, Bailey is excited about Sarge’s return. "I'm finally getting my best friend back, and that means a lot," she said.
Sarge is expected to return home once the necessary veterinary procedures and licensing are completed.