SOMERSET CO., MD. - The Somerset County Fair saw a higher than average turnout this past weekend, according to fair officials.
President Ronnie Haymaker says he was very pleased with how the weekend went.
"The weather was great," Haymaker said. "The humidity was down. I think people were tired of being cooped up all week with the rain they had and they just wanted to get outdoors."
The high turnout comes as a good sign; last week, Haymaker expressed worry to WBOC about a decline in attendance over recent years.
He says that he thinks the turn-out was partially because of the good weather, but also due to the advertising efforts from his team on social media.
"We don't have a budget for advertising," Haymaker said. "Being a small, community fair, we just tried to use social media as much as possible."
Luke Beauchamp, a 4H member and volunteer with the fair, agreed that the turnout was better than normal.
However, Beauchamp says he would like to see the growth continue.
"Maybe get some more events on Sunday so more people will come out more days," Beauchamp said.
The fair president shared a similar sentiment. Haymaker says the fair is hoping to expand their events, continue their advertising on socials, and ultimately continue building their community.
"Once people come one time and they see what a good time their kids have and all that we have to offer, with free admission, then they come back," Haymaker said.
The fair hopes to also expand their displays, including more exhibits showcasing the history of agriculture.