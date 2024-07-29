Weather Alert

...DEVELOPING THUNDERSTORMS OVER THE WATERS... The areas affected include... Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA... Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island... Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA... At 1208 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated developing thunderstorms, capable of producing wind gusts of 20 to 30 knots. These developing thunderstorms were located over the mouth of the Potomac River, moving northeast at 15 knots. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... These thunderstorms may become capable of producing wind gusts to gale-force and waterspouts, and could pose a serious hazard for boaters. A Special Marine Warning may eventually be required. Boaters should consider heading for shore. &&