PRINCESS ANNE, MD — Officials in Princess Anne are contemplating a town-wide curfew in response to a history of violent criminal activity at the Residences at Pine Knoll.
This complex of 120 units has become a focal point for the police department. Officers have responded to multiple instances of gun violence and assault on the property in the last year.
"Safety is the main issue," Commission Vice President Shelley Johnson said during a recent work session. "When you have the single mothers and the children, you know, out there and they're starting to get hurt we have a bad problem."
Johnson introduced the proposed curfew to her fellow commissioners.
"Randomly speaking to some of the people that have reached out to us, that live there, they're not opposed to the curfew," she said.
Town Manager Jay Prouse said that the proposed curfew is just one of several options being considered to reduce crime in the complex.
"We're coming together as one town, one police department and town officials to work together," Prouse said. "Communicate with Pine Knolls, their management, to come up with solutions."
Conversations around a potential curfew are preliminary. Prouse said it is too early to provide any specific details about what a curfew in Princess Anne would look like.
Yusuf Hakem does not live in Princess Anne, but he owns a business on Main Street. During the warmer months, he frequently works outside his design shop late at night.
"It is easier to focus when the world is going to sleep," he said.
Hakem said he does not think a curfew would address the root of the violent behavior and could be imposed unfairly on other community members.
"Before you start delivering punishments, you might want to start thinking about what you could do ... to alleviate whatever people are going through," Hakem said. "You have to keep all demographics in mind and make sure that you are conscious of what it's going to do to also local businesses."
Community member Michael Cannon said a curfew could help steer young people away from negative influences.
“Sometimes you can be traumatized when you’re younger, and it can grow up in you,” he said. “You can plant a seed of negativity or positivity.”
The town has scheduled a meeting with the property manager to discuss various options for increased security in the Pine Knoll community. Town Officials said that they are looking to neighboring towns that have taken similar actions, such as Cambridge, which extended its juvenile curfew for an additional 12 months in September 2024.