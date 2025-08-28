WALLOPS ISLAND, VA– Three TOMEX+ mission sounding rockets were successfully from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility on Aug. 28.
The rockets took off in succession starting at approximately 10:43 p.m., just
This comes after officials delayed the launch window numerous times due to cloudy conditions, as NASA says clear skies are crucial for the instruments onboard.
Short for Turbelent Oxygen Mixing Experiment Plus, TOMEX+ flights look to study a layer of the Earth's atmosphere called the mesosphere by spreading vapor tracers and tracking lights.
NASA expected the rockets and their vapor trails to be visible across the mid-Atlantic region, with many across Delmarva sending photos to WBOC.
Learn more about these experiments or upcoming launches on NASA Wallops Flight Facility's website and social media pages.