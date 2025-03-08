REHOBOTH BEACH, DE - The Southern Delaware Wine, Food and Music Festival is returning to Sussex County this May.
The 9th Annual Southern Delaware Wine, Food and Music Festival is scheduled for May 3, 2025, at Schellville in Rehoboth Beach.
The festival is expected to bring thousands of visitors from across Delmarva to experience and celebrate the first state's wines, food, and music. This year's event will feature over 20 top restaurants and over 100 wines, craft beers and cocktails.
There will also be live artist demonstrations, a silent auction, and more.
The event, hosted by Creative Coastal Connections Corp., also raises funds for local non-profits in the community. This year's organizations are the Sussex County Habitat for Humanity and the Harry K. Foundation.
Tickets are now available.