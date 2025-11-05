PITTSVILLE, Md. - Speeding along Gumboro Road has sparked new concern from neighbors and business owners, and town leaders are weighing automated enforcement after a month of heavy ticketing and a new traffic study.
Pittsville Police reported 224 speeding citations in October. A speed study on Gumboro Road recorded 4,655 vehicles, with about 2,000 over the posted limit and roughly 500 traveling more than 12 miles per hour over, according to figures shared with the Town Council.
Debra Brunno, who lives and works along the corridor, said the speeding is constant. “I’ve been here since ’07 and there’s accidents every week,” Brunno said. “They want to do 60. It’s supposed to be 40 down there.” She added that drivers have left the roadway near her property. “They ran in my yard in one week, two different times.”
Clare Shockley opened Clare’s Nutty Concoctions on Gumboro Road and said passing is common on the approaches into town. “I don’t think I’ve ever driven that drive without seeing at least three or four people pass, and they’re coming towards you head on,” Shockley said. She said the posted limit drops through the area, but many drivers do not slow. “People are still going 55 to 60,” she said.
The Maryland Department of Transportation recently removed two trees at Rounds Road to improve sight lines for drivers turning onto Gumboro Road. Neighbors told WBOC a driver still struck the remaining stump this week and nearly hit a utility pole. The Town Council and Police Department say they are reviewing the data and discussing next steps, which could include continued patrols, additional engineering fixes, or a speed camera near the problem spots.
Some in the community support automated enforcement if it slows drivers. Asked what a camera might accomplish, Brunno said, “Give them some tickets.” Shockley said she would back a camera to reduce high speeds.
Town leaders say they plan to gather feedback before any decision. In the meantime, police expect to keep targeted enforcement in place, with extra attention during busy travel periods and around school traffic.
Anyone with concerns about specific locations along Gumboro Road can share input with the town as the review moves forward. Officials say they will update the public as the process continues.