VIRGINIA - Governor Glenn Youngkin has declared a state of emergency in Virginia as communities and emergency officials across the state prepare for the upcoming winter weather.
On Monday, February 10th, Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency in advance of the impending winter weather expected to hit the state. The governor is urging all state residents to take precautions and prepare in advance.
Governor Youngkin says, “I urge all Virginians to monitor your local forecast and to prepare for possible impacts to roadways and infrastructure beginning overnight Monday throughout Tuesday.”
