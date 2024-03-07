STEVENSVILLE, MD - A Queen Anne’s County man has been arrested on charges of sexual solicitation of a minor and obscene telephone misuse.
According to the Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office, Antonio Nicely, 20, of Stevensville, was arrested following an extensive investigation. Police say they conducted numerous interviews, conducted searches before identifying and arresting Nicely on the sexual solicitation of a minor and obscene telephone misuse: repeated calls charges on March 5th.
“This arrest underscores our unwavering commitment to protecting our community’s most vulnerable,” Sheriff Gary Hofmann said in a statement released Thursday. “We commend the diligent efforts of our Criminal Investigation Unit for their unwavering commitment and tireless work. Let this serve as a clear message: we have a zero-tolerance policy for those who prey upon minors in our community. Our resolve to safeguard our children remains resolute, and we will relentlessly pursue and prosecute any individual who seeks to exploit or harm them.”
Nicely was released on his own recognizance on March 6th, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with information on this or similar incidents involving Nicely is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 410-758-0770 ext. 1938.