WESTOVER, Md. - Somerset County Public Schools have announced all 40 district school buses will soon be equipped with stop sign cameras.
This is part of a new program that Somerset County Sheriff Ronnie Howard calls a needed addition.
"We get about 6 or 7 complaints a week. Please take time and pay attention and stop for the school buses," Sheriff Howard said.
Parents like Terry Willey say its a necessary action.
"It makes me feel safer knowing that there will be cameras and police can be alerted to people that actually run those stop signs and put kids in danger," Willey said.
The cameras are already being installed on school buses.
Somerset County's School Bus Driver Trainer Corporal Lemuel White says funds from the tickets issued by the cameras will help pay for their purchase and installation.
"Once the citation is approved the money is basically split between paying that technology fee and anything that's left over will go to the Sheriff's Office," White said.
The cameras will go live on Monday, April 11.