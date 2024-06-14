DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD - The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal are investigating a structure fire that occurred in Cambridge on Thursday.
The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal say Rescue (Cambridge) Fire Company responded around 6:25pm to 413 Linden Avenue in Cambridge, Maryland for the report of a structure fire. Authorities describe the structure as being a "portable toilet with extension to a residential structure".
The fire, discovered by a passerby, took 8 firefighters and 10 minutes to control. The origin of the incident was reported as being at the portable toilet.
Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal say the incident involved 4 to 5 juveniles who live in the area. They were in the possession of spray paint and an ignition source, resulting in multiple properties being vandalized in the area.
The estimated loss of structure is $50,000, according to officials. No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Deputy State Fire Marshal at 410-713-3780.