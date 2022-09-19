Salisbury, Md. --- As the queen's passing affects the everyday lives of those across the Atlantic Ocean. Here at Salisbury University, some students like, Alyssa Moisan, are up to date on the royal family and are aware of how impactful the queen's life was.
"Kind of shocked," Moisan said. "Because of how many people showed up and how many people loved the queen and all the flowers and drawings they had of her which was really sweet. "
David Phillips is a professor at SU who is from Swindon a town in England. He said the death of the queen make him miss his homeland.
"It's made me quite homesick really," Phillips said. "It's all I ever known. she has been on the throne as a monarch for my entire life and of course, that would be the same for many many people. In the UK. That we haven't known anything different, know new king no new queen, its always been Elizabeth."
Phillips also believes the queen was laid to rest properly.
"The traditions of a royal funeral and the way one acts in public life go back hundreds of years," Phillips said. "And no one does pomp and pageantry better than the British."
The queen passed away earlier this month after 70 years on the throne.