STEVENSVILLE, Md. - People gathered in Queen Anne's County today to support veterans in a big way.
Veterans from all branches of the military honored their fellow vets and those that lost their lives.
Not only was a statue unveiled today but plans were announced for a new center for vets and their families.
Pictured above, the statue is dedicated those who served with Company "C" 4th combat engineers, 4th infantry division, and three combat engineers that gave their lives on March 27, 1967 at operation "Junction City". The three combat engineers were Spec 4 Michael Twigg, Spec 5 Michael Knight, and Sergeant Lloyd McBroom who were killed in action. The statue will stand tall and proud at Libbey's Coastal Kitchen.
U.S. Air force veteran and host of todays event, Wes Guckert says the statue is something for people to remember forever. "That's the most important thing. That we remember what it is. What this statue is about. It's about Mr. red, white, and blue. That's what it's about. It's about soldiers. It's about the veterans that have given so much for our country."
Walt Petrie is the owner of Libbey's and U.S. Army Veteran. He was in the same company as the fallen men in the statue. He says it's an honor to have something to represent the unity and bravery of these young men.
"As a Vietnam vet, there were three guys that were killed on March 27, 1967. They've never really been honored. They're on the wall but I felt like they needed more recognition. And because I'm involved with this piece of property, I thought this would be the perfect spot to create a memorial for Athose three guys."
long with supporting the bravery and sacrifice of our veterans is the VAMSA (Veteran and Military Support Alliance) center. It will become a fully serviced center in the next few months. It will have massage therapy, book therapy, PTSD support groups, and many more. Helping our veterans and their families too.
Executive Director of the National Center for Military and Veteran Families and Veteran himself, Eric Johnson says, "We are offering your final unit. It's for those that can come together and share that sense of service where it doesn't matter which branch of service or how long you serve. We are all brothers and sisters. We care about our country and we care about each other."
Johnson added, "We want to be a symbol of hope. So as folks travel here to the eastern shore or travel up from the lower shore to visit our center, we want them to feel a sense of peace, a sense of comradery, and genuine support."
Remembering and supporting those that fought for us.
For more information on VAMSA click here.