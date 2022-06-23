MARYLAND - The U.S. Supreme Court struck down a 108 year old New York gun law on Thursday that could have a direct impact on six other states, including Maryland.
New York's law, like Maryland's requires conceal carry permit holders demonstrate a reason to concealed carry a weapon.
The message outside of Wink's Sporting Goods in Princess Anne is loud and clear.
The second amendment of the Constitution declaring a right to keep and bare arms is plastered on this window.
Inside, owner Jamie Wink says Thursday's ruling is good news for gun rights.
"In the weeks coming up to this we knew that a ruling was coming and we were kind of hoping it would go our way so there have been a lot of people coming and planning on getting their HQL to buy a handgun so they could get their conceal carry permit when and if this came down," he said.
Toby Perkins with the progressive group "Indivisible Worcester" wears his message proudly.
His shirt reads "Protect Children Not Guns."
Perkins says the ruling will make Maryland more dangerous.
"These good guys with guns are people with guns who are going to open fire with guns and despite the best training will kill people, innocent people. Other good guys. I think this is a silly argument, invalid on its face," he said.
But Wink says all Marylanders should have the right to conceal carry, not just those with a so-called "good reason."
"Actually it's a good thing because there are a lot of people that don't meet the requirements and they don't have the right to protect themselves like somebody that does carry a lot of money on them," he said.
While Perkins argues the ruling will not just make gun violence more likely, it will make enforcement for police more difficult.
"If all the citizens can carry guns openly, of course the police are going to be intimidated by this too. You're going to have less law enforcement not more," he said.
We have not heard of any lawsuits filed against Maryland following this ruling, but the Attorney General's office says it is examining the ruling's impact on the state.