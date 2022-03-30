LEWES, De. - Using the Cape May-Lewes Ferry to cross the Delaware Bay could soon cost you more.
A two dollar surcharge per car will be applied starting on Friday, April 1.
Frank Cole of Rehoboth Beach says he does not think the Ferry Service had any other options to offset the cost.
"I think it was probably inevitable. Maybe I'm a little surprised they didn't go up even more," Cole said.
Ferry officials say the surcharge is thanks to "increasing and volatile oil prices that this country has experienced nationwide."
Bob Cartwright, owner of the Coffee Mill in Rehoboth says he does not think the price increase will deter travelers from taking the ferry.
"People are still going to come. I mean the price of everything has gone up and we've accepted that. The cost of goods etc. and people still want to get out and about and they want to go to fun places,' Cartwright said.
Ferry officials say this is not a permanent surcharge, and will be evaluated each month as fuel prices remain high.