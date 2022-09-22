OCEAN CITY, Md. -- A high surf and high rip current advisory could make surfing in Ocean City risky. The advisory will go into effect at 6:00 a.m. on Friday, September 23rd, and will last until 8:00 p.m. Six to 10 foot waves are possible, which, with fewer lifeguards on duty and the high surf and rip current risks, could cause some dangerous conditions.
The big waves, however, are enticing for surfers. We spoke with surfers in Ocean City today, who said they'll be keeping an eye on the weather and conditions in the ocean.
"Tomorrow, I plan on checking it, the wind is gonna be pretty strong in the morning, so I think it may die down a little bit in the afternoon," said Alysha Holmes.
Holmes, who's been surfing for eight years, says experienced surfers have a fun weekend ahead of them.
"Tomorrow will be a fun day, tomorrow afternoon for sure, and Saturday," said Holmes.
For surfers who aren't experienced, this weekend is not the time to start learning, says Nick Morris, who's been surfing for 64 years.
"I would give the novices, kind of caution," said Morris. "There's gonna be rips, and there's a tendency to get hurt by the wave pitching you over if you don't know how to get through it or go over it."
Officials with the Ocean City Beach Patrol are also asking those who choose to surf, experienced or not, to be careful on Friday. The OCBP also says Saturday may be a better option.
"Just based on what we've seen, we would anticipate once the storm goes by and the wind shifts, probably Saturday morning will be ideal at least for the surfers," said Mike Stone.
OCBP also wants to remind people who surf on Friday, September 23rd, or this coming weekend, to do so near a lifeguard stand.