ONANCOCK, VA — The Onancock Main Street organization plans to use the results of a recent research survey to inform ongoing town revitalization efforts.
Onancock Main Street presented the findings of the survey, which ran from August to October 2024, at Monday night's Town Council meeting.
Lisa Fiege is the President of Onancock Main Street. Fiege said the demographic data of local business patrons was one of Main Street's key takeaways from the survey.
"Fifty percent of our respondents live in Onancock ... only about five percent came from people visiting," Fiege said. "That was huge for me because ... what we do is impacting the people that can turn around and support our businesses daily, not just those that visit from time to time."
The majority of businesses on and around Onancock's Historic Main Street operate year round.
Morphosis Creative owner Lynne Kretzer owns Morphosis Creative, an art gallery and instrument shop, with her husband. Kretzer said Onancock's proximity to Eastern Shore seasonal vacation destinations makes it a desirable place to operate her business while enjoying small town peace in the off season.
"We are not inundated with people all the time yet we have a lot of people coming into town for day trips and exploring what we have to offer.
Elon Benaknin, owner of The Blarney Stone Pub for three years, said he too appreciates this facet of running a business in Onancock.
"From my personal standpoint it was a great place to start a business because it's such a nice place to live," Benaknin said. "The quality of life aspect was my number one."
Anne Kyle Doughty opened her Coldwell Banker Harbour Realty offices at 40 Market Street in Onancock in September 2024. Doughty said Onancock Main Street was integral in turning the once dilapidated property into the professional home she envisioned.
"The building was literally subflooring, half walls, air conditioning hanging down from the ceiling and to see what it is now is almost unbelievable," Doughty said. "They [Onancock Main Street] were actually able to get this low-interest loan, which, when paid back, will actually benefit the town by being able to lend out to other businesses."
Fiege said the transformation of 40 Market Street was emblematic of Main Street's vision for revitalizing Onancock.
For now, Fiege said Main Street is focusing on partnering owners and the town council to highlight the advantages of opening a business in Onancock.
"We've had such great partners, especially working with the town of Onancock themselves," Fiege said. "They have reduced some of the business taxes in town over the years, so we are the cheapest place to do your business ... the town itself is extremely friendly and I think everybody wants to work together and swim in the same direction."
Moving forward, the Onancock Main Street organization plans to continue analyzing the survey results as it formulates a strategic initiative to attract new businesses to the town.