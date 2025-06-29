DOVER, DE - The Dover Police Department is investigating an early-morning shooting Sunday that left one woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Police say they were patrolling downtown Dover when they heard several shots fired at about 1:40 a.m. on June 29 near Minor Street Alley. Officers arriving at the scene reportedly found a 42-year-old Magnolia woman who had been shot multiple times. The woman was brought to a nearby hospital, where police say she has been treated and is in stable condition.
Authorities say a male suspect began shooting for currently unknown reasons and fled the area in a 2024 Kia Forte that had been reported stolen. Officers then found the car speeding east on Leipsic Road. After attempting to stop the vehicle, police say it crashed into a farm field and the suspect then fled on foot. Officers were unable to locate him, but did find a gun nearby. There are currently no leads, according to investigators.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Dover Police at 302-736-7130.