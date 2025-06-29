SHOOTING INVESTIGATION GRAPHIC

DOVER, DE - The Dover Police Department is investigating an early-morning shooting Sunday that left one woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say they were patrolling downtown Dover when they heard several shots fired at about 1:40 a.m. on June 29 near Minor Street Alley. Officers arriving at the scene reportedly found a 42-year-old Magnolia woman who had been shot multiple times. The woman was brought to a nearby hospital, where police say she has been treated and is in stable condition.

Authorities say a male suspect began shooting for currently unknown reasons and  fled the area in a 2024 Kia Forte that had been reported stolen. Officers then found the car speeding east on Leipsic Road. After attempting to stop the vehicle, police say it crashed into a farm field and the suspect then fled on foot. Officers were unable to locate him, but did find a gun nearby. There are currently no leads, according to investigators.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Dover Police at 302-736-7130.

Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

