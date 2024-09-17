TRAPPE, MD - A suspect is in custody following a shooting at a gas station in Talbot County on Tuesday morning, which led to a manhunt that ended in Dorchester County, authorities said.
The shooting occurred at Freedom Fuel gas station in Trappe, where security camera footage showed a white van pulling into the station just after 9 a.m. From the video it looked like a man exited the van and fired shots at the driver, pulling them out and leaving them on the ground in front of the store before driving away.
The owners of the gas station, who declined to appear on camera, said they witnessed the entire incident and their security cameras captured it. After hearing multiple gunshots, they called 911 and managed to take a photo of the suspect’s license plate as he fled the scene.
"The suspect fled the incident in Trappe, and a vehicle description was broadcast over the radio," said Lt. Adam Howard of the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division, Eastern Region.
Police located the suspect at an Exxon station off Meteor Avenue and Sunburst Highway in Cambridge. "We believe the suspect from the Trappe incident attempted to hijack another vehicle here. Another victim was involved, and as the suspect tried to steal the vehicle, police were right on his heels and were able to apprehend him," Howard said.
From 10 a.m. until noon, police taped off both the Exxon station in Cambridge and Freedom Fuel in Trappe. Forensic teams examined the scenes throughout the morning. As of Tuesday evening, the Maryland State Police had not released the names of the suspect or the shooting victim.
The shooting victim was transported to Shock Trauma for treatment of gunshot wounds. Police have yet to release information on the victim's condition or the charges the suspect will face.
We will continue to update this story as we get more information.