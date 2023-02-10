Salisbury, Md. - Salisbury Police have arrested a man involved in a 2022 shooting at a Royal Farms. Police responded to a shooting at the gas station at 1150 Pemberton Drive on September 11th. John Nelson of Salisbury, 37, was discovered at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound.
During the investigation, detectives found that Nelson had been involved in a gunfire exchange with currently unknown individuals. The police also recovered a Taurus 9mm handgun from Nelson at the scene.
Nelson’s criminal record prevents him from legally possessing a regulated firearm, and he was later charged and arrested February 8th. He has been transported to the Wicomico County Detention Center to be seen by a District Court Commissioner.
Salisbury Detectives are still investigating the shooting and the identity of any others involved. The Department requests anyone with additional information to contact the Salisbury Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at (410) 548-3165. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Solvers at (410) 548- 1776.