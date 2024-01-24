DOVER, DE - The Delaware State Police are searching for a suspect in an alleged armed robbery of a woman Tuesday night while she was delivering pizza.
Police say they were called to a home on General’s Way in Dover on January 23rd just after 7:45 p.m. on reports of an armed robbery. Upon arrival, the victim reportedly told police she was making a pizza delivery at the home when a suspect walked up to her with a gun and demanded money. The victim handed over an undisclosed amount of cash and the suspect fled.
Police describe the suspect as an armed man wearing a mask, red sweatshirt, and dark pants. No surveillance video or images of the suspect are currently available.
The Delaware State Police ask anyone with information on this incident to call them at 302-698-8569.