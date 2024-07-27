GEORGETOWN, DE - The Georgetown Police Department is investigating a crash in a school parking lot that left one man in critical condition Friday night.
Police say on July 26th, just before 9 p.m., an Infinity G37 was driving north on Airport Road in Georgetown before entering Sussex Academy’s parking lot. The car then drove to the rear of the school and then sped into a concrete barrier, causing the Infinity to roll, according to investigators.
The driver, a 23-year-old Georgetown man, was found on the ground with serious injuries. First responders airlifted him to a nearby hospital where police say he remains in critical condition.
Police are continuing their investigation into the crash and say alcohol may have been a factor.