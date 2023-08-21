GEORGETOWN, Del. - Sussex Central High School principal Dr. Bradley Layfield has released a statement through his attorney defending himself and describing the May incident that reportedly led to his suspension.
Thomas Neuberger, Layfield’s attorney, says the suspension was enacted after Layfield showed surveillance footage of a school fight “with racial overtones” and an exposed student that occurred on May 17th.
According to Neuberger, two senior girls had a physical altercation with a junior girl before the two seniors were restrained by school staff. One of the girls, held back by Sussex Central High assistant principal Donovan, broke free to resume the fight with the junior, according to the press release. Neuberger says Donovan attempted to hold the girl back and grabbed her shirt, pulling it down and revealing one breast.
Layfield was not present for the fight but investigated the incident afterwards. Neuberger says he spoke with the three students and then with assistant principal Donovan, who reportedly told him of security footage of the fight. Layfield then reviewed the video four times with “about 5” teachers, three other staff members, Delaware State Police officers, Dr. Renee Jerns and Donovan, according to the press release.
“Dr. Layfield reports that there have been countless fights where surveillance camera footage is shared with staff members to keep the school safe and protect students from further fights,” Neuberg says in the release. “Again, this is done to keep staff informed and safe on school dangers, and to identify participants in the fights who are often unnamed and get away.”
Neuberger goes on to say that the school district should have warned Layfield, put a letter in his files, and returned him to his duties if they believe showing the video was an abuse of discretion.
“Dr. Layfield petitions the school board, under the First Amendment, for the redress of this grievance imposed on him, a respected long term member of the Sussex County community,” Neuberger concludes.
On August 16th, the Indian River School District named a new acting principal and acting director of special education. As of last week, Dr. Judith Brittingham was appointed as Acting Principal of Sussex Central High School and Dr. Tara Thoroughgood was named the district’s Acting Director of Special Education effective immediately.
"We are pleased to have someone of Dr. Brittingham’s experience and expertise leading Sussex Central High School as we prepare to open the 2023-2024 school year," the Indian River School District said in a statement. "Judi has previous experience as a school principal in our district and is a former assistant principal at SCHS. Judi is a gifted administrator who will have the best interests of SCHS students and staff at heart moving forward."
Editor's Note: This story has been updated with the Indian River School District's appointment of a new principal and director of special education. This is a developing story and will be further updated as more information becomes available.