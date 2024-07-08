LAUREL, DE - A Sussex County man was arrested on firearms and other charges after a traffic stop on Sunday.
On Sunday, July 7th, around 9:27pm, Laurel Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a black Audi A4 in the Carvel Gardens Apartment Complex. Officers stopped the vehicle for a registration violation, according to LPD.
Police say the driver refused to provide a driver's license, registration, or insurance for the vehicle.
The driver was eventually identified as 29-year-old Michael N. Sylvester of Laurel, Delaware. Police say additional checks showed Sylvester had a suspended driver's license. The vehicle was also found to be unregistered and uninsured.
According to Laurel Police, the driver was found to be concealing a loaded firearm in his waistband. He did not have a valid permit for the weapon. Sylvester was placed under arrest and the vehicle was impounded.
Sylvester was transported to the Laurel Police Department for processing. He was charged with the following: