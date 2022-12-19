SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- The Delaware Department of Justice is looking for more victims in the prosecution of a Sussex County pastor charged with soliciting child pornography.
The DOJ says 62-year-old Leonard Eley, was indicted on Nov. 28 on one count of Sexual Solicitation of a Minor, two counts of Possession of Child Pornography, and one count of Theft by False Pretenses following an investigation into charges that he solicited nude photographs from a minor over the course of a year.
Eley, whose victim was a former member of his church, Storm Shelter Ministries, is further alleged to have paid for the photographs using stolen funds from his church’s account.
At the time of Eley’s initial indictment, the State was aware of one victim; prosecutors have reason to believe that additional victims may be unidentified. The State implores anyone whom Eley has harmed or who has additional information about the case to contact Det. Chris Whitehouse of the Milton Police Department at (302) 684-8547, extension 103.
“Nothing matters more than protecting our kids,” said Attorney General Jennings. “I am grateful to the prosecutors and police who have led this investigation, who have ensured that the victim of this case is safe, and who are working day and night to secure justice. We ask that any additional victims or witnesses with information come forward. We will be there to support you."