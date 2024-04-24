OCEAN VIEW, DE - The Sussex County Southeast Regional Police Accountability Committee (PAC) convened for their first meeting today.
The PAC includes law enforcement representation from Dewey Beach, Fenwick Island, Ocean View, and South Bethany.
According to the Dewey Beach Police Department, the Committee began their first meeting on Wednesday, April 24th at 10:00 a.m. at the Ocean View Police Department.
Ocean View Police Chief Kenneth McLaughlin tells WBOC the Committee is a result of House Bill 206 which requires all police departments to form PACs to "provide advice to departments on policy , training, and other issues relating to or affecting the department and the communities served by the department."
Governor John Carney signed the bill into law this past August.
“The Ocean View Police Department has a long-standing reputation of transparency and community engagement,” McLaughlin said. “Our hope is that the PAC will further enhance our relations with the community. This can lead to enhanced training programs and better policing strategies that prioritize community safety and well-being.”
McLaughlin tells WBOC the PAC provides a means for law enforcement to adapt to growing demands for police accountability and reform while ensuring they remain responsive to the needs of their communities.
Today’s PAC meeting includes remarks from the Director of Programming at the State of Delaware Criminal Justice Council and discussions on the PAC’s budget, according to the meeting agenda.