OCEAN VIEW, DE - A Waldorf, Maryland teenager was arrested for firearm possession and other charges after a vehicle pursuit in Sussex County on Saturday.
On Saturday, August 3rd, at approximately 11:00pm, an officer from the Ocean View Police Department observed a Hyundai Tucson traveling eastbound on Atlantic Avenue at a high rate of speed. Due to the danger of how fast the car was going, the officer initiated their vehicle's emergency lights and sirens in the attempted to conduct a traffic stop. OVPD say the driver of the vehicle did not stop for the officer, they then accelerated, and a pursuit was initiated.
According to police, the pursuit was about 2 minutes and was concluded when the Tucson turned onto Kiki's Way. This road is described by Ocean View Police as a dead-end road off Cedar Neck Road. The vehicle came to a controlled stop.
Police say they conducted a "felony car stop" and all four occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody.
OVPD say during the arrest, they found a loaded 9mm handgun and marijuana inside the vehicle. The driver of the Hyundai Tucson was identified as a 17-year-old male from Waldorf, Maryland. He is facing the following charges:
• Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Class B Felony)
• Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Under 18 (Class D Felony)
• Possession of Ammunition by a Person Under 18 (Class D Felony)
• Possession of a Weapon with an Obliterated Serial Number (Class D Felony)
• Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Class D Felony)
• Disregarding a Police Officer Signal First Offense (Class G Felony)
• Possession of Marijuana Under 18 (Misdemeanor)
• Reckless Endangering 2nd Degree (Class A Misdemeanor)
• Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Class A Misdemeanor)
• Reckless Driving (Misdemeanor)
• Driving Vehicle at Unreasonable or Imprudent Speed (Violation)
• Overtaking a Vehicle on the Left (Violation)
The driver was committed to Stevenson House Detention Center on a $10,007 secured bond pending a future court appearance.