SUSSEX COUNTY - On Tuesday, September 10th, WBOC spoke with voters in Sussex County exercising their rights to vote in Delaware's Primary election.
Voters had from 7am to 8pm to cast their votes on election day.
Delaware Department of Election officials told WBOC that roughly 11,800 people in Sussex County either voted early or by absentee ballot.
Voters WBOC spoke with in Seaford told us they think it's their civic duty to vote.
"I wanted to make sure for people I think will care about us," said Seaford voter April Stewart.
"It's my duty I think. Everybody should vote," said another Seaford voter, Bobby Rohloff.
Both voters said that this is their way to make the changes they want to see.
"Why waste a vote and why complain if you're not gonna take the time to go out and exercise your right to vote," Stewart said.
"It's important to do it. You know, you can't complain if you don't do something about it," Rohloff said.
Down Route 13 in Laurel, election signs lined the yard in front of the Laurel Fire Department.
Robin Goslee, a voter in Laurel, said he came out today to fully support his political party.
"We need a change, it's obvious." Goslee said.
Across the county in Rehoboth Beach, voter Dr. Michelle Parsons sees a ripple effect from today's balloting.
"I'm very positive about the future as long as people come out to vote and express their voices of how they want the future of our state to go," Parsons said.
Sussex County voters hoping to make change - one vote at a time.