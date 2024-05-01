LEWES, DE — Healthcare professionals are sounding the alarm following a recent surge in opioid overdoses across Sussex County.
According to Beebe Healthcare, they have witnessed an unprecedented 30 overdose cases related to this new substance since Thursday. This figure is starkly higher than the usual five cases seen during the same period. Even more concerning is the severity of these cases, with patients presenting as critically ill, requiring prolonged care in the intensive care unit.
Dr. Paul Sierzenski, Chief Physician Executive at Beebe Healthcare says the drug has created a major issue in treatment,
“The significant amount of agents that are needed to reverse it - the amount of Narcan and the number of patients - to this day up to 11 that have required incubation and ICU stays," said Sierzenski.
Healthcare providers are urging the community to remain vigilant and proactive in addressing this crisis before it escalates further,
"We are asking, even begging for our community to watch out for each-other and understand the significance of this situation," said Sierzenski.
In Rehoboth Beach, representatives from AMS of Delaware Treatment Center echoed these concerns, and the evolving battle with changing substances,
“With the new stuff that’s out there, it’s making it a lot harder - even when their coming in, to actually get them to come in, because of what’s out there now is so much worse," said Carrie Kitajima from AMS.
As the healthcare system grapples with the repercussions of this opioid emergency, officials emphasize that Narcan remains a vital and effective tool in combating overdoses. AMS Delaware offers free Narcan kits, which include both Narcan and fentanyl testing strips, to aid in overdose prevention efforts.