LEWES, DE — Healthcare professionals are sounding the alarm following a recent surge in opioid overdoses across Sussex County.

According to Beebe Healthcare, they have witnessed an unprecedented 30 overdose cases related to this new substance since Thursday. This figure is starkly higher than the usual five cases seen during the same period. Even more concerning is the severity of these cases, with patients presenting as critically ill, requiring prolonged care in the intensive care unit.

Dr. Paul Sierzenski, Chief Physician Executive at Beebe Healthcare says the drug has created a major issue in treatment,

“The significant amount of agents that are needed to reverse it - the amount of Narcan and the number of patients - to this day up to 11 that have required incubation and ICU stays," said Sierzenski.

Healthcare providers are urging the community to remain vigilant and proactive in addressing this crisis before it escalates further,

"We are asking, even begging for our community to watch out for each-other and understand the significance of this situation," said Sierzenski.

In Rehoboth Beach, representatives from AMS of Delaware Treatment Center echoed these concerns, and the evolving battle with changing substances,

“With the new stuff that’s out there, it’s making it a lot harder - even when their coming in, to actually get them to come in, because of what’s out there now is so much worse," said Carrie Kitajima from AMS.

Sussex County EMS Public Information Officer Glenn Marshall said the crisis is demanding more resources.

"These patients have been very sick, some of which have had to be intubated, which is where somebody puts a breathing tube in their throat," Marshall said.

While the State Division of Health and Social Services (DHSS) said the issue is concentrated in Sussex County, it is not exclusive to the area.

"Even though the specific alert is in Sussex County, we believe the entire state needs to exert extreme caution about what is in the drug supply right now," said Joanna Champney.

The agency is working with Delaware State Police and Poison Control to investigate.

"We did also receive notification from the Poison Control Center that portions of eastern Delaware, all throughout the state, have had overdose or drug poisoning cases that sound very similar," Champney said.

Symptoms include uncontrollable convulsions that are not responding to seizure medication. Sussex County EMS reassures us they are not overwhelmed, yet.

"It is a problem. But this is what we are built for," Marshall said.

The state encourages anyone dealing with addiction to seek help immediately.

"We don't want inability to pay to be a barrier for anyone. We want people to know we care about you and your life has value," Champney said.

As the healthcare system grapples with the repercussions of this opioid emergency, officials emphasize that Narcan remains a vital and effective tool in combating overdoses. AMS Delaware offers free Narcan kits, which include both Narcan and fentanyl testing strips, to aid in overdose prevention efforts.

