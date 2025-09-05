POCOMOKE CITY, Md. - After 50 years as a grocery mainstay in the Pocomoke area, the Sysco Cash & Carry Store is closing its doors.
According to a letter sent by Sysco corporate, the decision to close the store followed an examination of the Eastern Shore’s retail landscape and the options available to the community. The company said the store would close on or around Friday, September 5.
WBOC stopped by the store on Friday to speak with last-minute shoppers ahead of the closing.
"It's a sad time, not just for Pocomoke but for surrounding cities,” Salisbury resident James Holbrook said after stopping into the Cash & Carry one final time. “People come from Virginia, Maryland and Delaware to shop here and I understand that things have to end but it's a lot of sadness."
Sysco, a food service distributor, told WBOC they would be focusing on their core services in the region.
“Sysco remains committed to its broadline facility, Sysco Eastern Maryland, also located in Pocomoke City, and to providing customers with a diverse assortment of quality products at good value,” a Sysco spokesperson told WBOC on Friday. “It is an honor to serve this community, and we look forward to many more years of partnership.”