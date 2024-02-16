Del. Bill Requires CPR Training for Students

EASTON, MD– Talbot County Emergency Services announced it will host its annual CPR Training Marathon as part of American Heart Month.

Neighbors are invited to learn life-saving CPR skills – and how to use an automated external defibrillator (AED).

Training will take place Feb. 28 at the Talbot County Community Center in Easton starting at 9 a-m, according to a press release. 

Classes lasting 60 minutes are scheduled throughout the day at the following times:

  • 9 a.m. 

  • 11:30 a.m.

  • 1 p.m. 

  • 2:30 p.m.

  • 4 p.m. 

  • 5:30 p.m.

Participants will receive certification when finished. The event is free and open to the public.

More information is available at https://talbotdes.org/cpr.asp.

 