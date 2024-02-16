EASTON, MD– Talbot County Emergency Services announced it will host its annual CPR Training Marathon as part of American Heart Month.
Neighbors are invited to learn life-saving CPR skills – and how to use an automated external defibrillator (AED).
Training will take place Feb. 28 at the Talbot County Community Center in Easton starting at 9 a-m, according to a press release.
Classes lasting 60 minutes are scheduled throughout the day at the following times:
9 a.m.
11:30 a.m.
1 p.m.
2:30 p.m.
4 p.m.
5:30 p.m.
Participants will receive certification when finished. The event is free and open to the public.
More information is available at https://talbotdes.org/cpr.asp.