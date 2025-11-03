EASTON, Md. - Talbot County’s anti-hunger partners say demand is already rising as the federal government’s largest nutrition program remains unsettled for November, even after the Trump administration said Monday it will partially fund benefits during the shutdown. National outlets report the money will cover only about half a typical month and some states may take weeks to deliver payments.
Local coordinators say that leaves a real gap to fill. “Their spend every month for SNAP benefits is, just a little over $600,000. So that's 2000 households that are receiving those benefits, including 3700 individuals,” said Nancy Andrew, executive director of Talbot Family Network. She said pantries countywide serve roughly 3,000 people each week as prices climb and staple items like protein and dairy get harder to stock. County figures align with those estimates.
At Easton’s Neighborhood Service Center, leaders say usage has more than doubled in recent weeks. “We assisted 87 families in September of 2024. This year in October, we did 174. For individuals, 192 last year, 428 this year- more than double,” said executive director Andy Hollis. The center removed its midday closure and now runs five days a week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Deputy director Yvette Robinson said more seniors and working families are showing up. “We also have a population who are working, but they don't qualify for SNAP… so there's a need too,” she said. Robinson added cash donations stretch furthest because pantries can buy the items they lack. “They need… dairy and protein. And they need the funds to go out and get that for folks to be happy and fed,” she said.
Andrew called the federal action a short patch. “Two weeks doesn't sound like much of a reprieve,” she said, noting that the local system remains fragmented with limited evening options.
Talbot County officials say they have requested an additional $150,000 in emergency funding to support the Neighborhood Service Center and the St. Michaels Community Center as the shutdown’s effects ripple through local food access. The county directs people seeking help or wishing to donate or volunteer to the Healthy Talbot resource hub.
State and national developments remain fluid. The administration moved after federal judges ordered USDA to use emergency reserves for November, but advocates warn reduced amounts and delays could persist if the shutdown continues. Governor Wes Moore announced Monday night the state would ensure full November SNAP benefits for Marylanders.
How to help: Talbot officials encourage online donations to local food programs and volunteer sign-ups with county partners. Information on hours, locations and needs is available through Healthy Talbot.
This story reflects local interviews conducted Monday and the county’s latest guidance as of Nov. 3.