EASTON, MD — Short-term rentals in Talbot County could soon face tighter regulations, as county officials prepare to discuss potential changes in a workshop Tuesday afternoon. The proposals are sparking concern among some local rental businesses.
The Talbot County Council will consider several amendments, including a minimum stay increase, new licensing classifications, and expanded reporting requirements for rental operators. County Council Vice President Pete Lesher said the conversation stems from years of community feedback.
“There are certainly some people who want to see a cap or limitation put on these, that worry about the character of neighborhoods, for example,” Lesher said. “But on the other side, short-term rentals are part of the area’s tourism business.”
Lesher added that the county has gained enough experience with applications over time to consider updates.
“We’ve had enough exposure to enough applications over a long enough period of time that I think we’re able to see what works and what can still be tweaked at this point,” he said.
The new regulations vary based on zoning, but some potential changes include:
- Rentals renewal applications would need to provide detailed logs of tenant occupancy, including family members and owners.
- Properties would be required to have a landline installed.
- The minimum stay requirement shifting from 3 nights to 7 nights for some rentals.
The seven-night minimum is one of the most controversial proposals. Michelle Hoyle, owner of Tidewater Vacation Rentals, said such a change could severely limit demand.
“To move from three days to seven days is the most difficult task for a property owner in the economy we’re in,” Hoyle said. “Three-day rentals are the base that people are gonna rent a home. Seven nights is going to restrict most guests that have to go back to work on Monday morning, or can only take a short-limited time away from home.”
Hoyle added that short-term rental operators already comply with extensive regulations.
“We make sure that safety regulations are followed, there’s inspections, and there’s a hearing that clients have to go through in order to get their license,” she said. “These new laws that they are trying to push through do nothing. It’s way overreach — it’s government overreach.”
The Talbot County Council and Planning Commission will hold the joint workshop Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. at the Talbot County Courthouse.