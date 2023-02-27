TILGHMAN, Md. - A man has been arrested and charged for sexual assault of a minor.
The Talbot County Sheriff's Office says Eric L. Werner, 61, of Tilghman, has been arrested and charged with child abuse and other related criminal charges through the Talbot County District Court.
In February, detectives conducted an investigation into a sexual child abuse that occurred at a home in Tilghman. Detectives say Werner sexually assaulted a minor on two different occasions. Detectives obtained an arrest warrant charging Werner with child abuse and other charges.
On Feb. 23, detectives arrested Werner in Tilghman without incident. Werner was transported to the Talbot County Central Booking Facility for processing and an initial appearance before a Talbot County District Court Commissioner. Werner was ordered held without bond at the Talbot County Detention Center pending a bail review in Talbot County District Court.
Werner has been charged with Child Abuse: Second Degree; Sexual Abuse of a Minor; Third and Fourth Degree Sex Offense; Second Degree Assault; and Obscene Matter.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office at 410-822-1020.