TALBOT CO. - Talbot County Mobile Integrated Health (MIH) is asking for medical and household supplies for a medical supply drive to help community members stay safe, healthy, and independent at home.
Officials say October is Mobile Integrated Health Month, and throughout the month, people are invited to donate new or gently-used medical and household supplies that can be distributed to people served by the MIH program.
“Many of the people we work with need simple items that can make a significant difference in their ability to safely remain at home,” says Talbot County Special Programs Coordinator Rachael Cox. “The community has been incredibly generous in supporting this effort, and these donations allow us to connect residents with supplies they may otherwise have difficulty obtaining.”
They are requesting the following items:
- Personal hygiene items: shampoo, conditioner, body wash, deodorant, toothbrushes, toothpaste, razors, washcloths, and towels.
- Household supplies: laundry detergent, dryer sheets, paper towels, toilet paper, tissues, disinfectant wipes, dish soap, sponges, and food storage bags/containers.
- Incontinence supplies
- First aid items: AAA and AA batteries, CR23 batteries, bandages, gauze, adhesive tape, antiseptic wipes, reusable cold/hot packs, and new compression stockings
- Home safety items: non-slip shower mats, night lights, shower and bathroom grab bars, and new, in-box smoke detectors and carbon monoxide alarms.
- Pharmacy gift cards to help buy over-the-counter medications and other medical supplies not covered by insurance.
Donations can be dropped off at the Talbot County Health Department on 510 Cadmus Lane in Easton, or at the Talbot County Department of Emergency Services on 28640 Marys Court in Easton.
Officials are asking the public to donate only items on the above wish list. However, neighbors who have other medical equipment or supplies they would like to donate are asked to contact Cox at 443-239-6999 or rcox@talbotcountymd.gov before bringing the items to a drop-off location.