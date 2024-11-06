EASTON, MD - A controversial ballot measure on whether to extend Talbot County's ability to raise taxes for public safety remains undecided, with results too close to call as of Wednesday morning.
The measure, known as Question A, asked voters if they supported continuing a tax amendment originally approved in 2020. Under this amendment, one cent of every $100 in property taxes is directed toward emergency services, including local fire departments and other critical public safety initiatives. On the ballot, the Charter Amendment would extend the County Council's authority to raise revenues above the revenue cap as aforesaid for an additional 7 fiscal years. However, early results show a slight majority of voters have opted against extending the amendment.
Talbot County Finance Director Martha Sparks explained that the tax amendment is designed to help the county meet growing demands in public services.
“Talbot County has a revenue cap that is built into their charter. And that revenue cap makes it very challenging for the county to meet its operational and capital needs. Specifically, to be competitive with other counties in personnel, and it was really starting to impact our emergency services and our public safety,” Sparks said.
Residents were divided on the issue. Hugh Smith, a Talbot County resident who opposed Question A, felt the county was adequately funded.
"We enjoy really good emergency services right now and when I voted yesterday and I voted against Question A. I just didn’t feel that the county needed any more revenue given the excellent state of infrastructure they have now,” Smith said.
In contrast, resident Chris Rigaux supported the amendment, citing visible improvements in local emergency resources.
"I mean, you see a lot more defibrillators around town and a lot more emergency stations set up, like Idlewild Park. You pick up the phone, and somebody actually answers it," Rigaux said.
With only 14 votes currently separating the two sides, those opposing the measure hold the lead. However, approximately 1,600 mail-in ballots remain to be counted, leaving the final outcome in question.
The Talbot County Board of Elections has until Nov. 15.