Easton High School and St. Michaels Middle High School have been recognized as 2021-22 Project Lead the Way Distinguished Schools. They are two of just 191 schools across the U.S. to receive this honor, for providing broad access to transformative learning opportunities for students through PLTW. This includes courses such as Computer Science, Biomedical Science and Engineering.
To be eligible for the designation, EHS and SMMHS had to meet the following criteria during the 2020-21 school year:
- Had 25 percent of students or more participate in PLTW High School courses, or of those who participated during the 2020-21 school year, at least 33 percent took two or more PLTW courses during their tenure at the school;
- Offered and had students enrolled in at least three PLTW High School courses;
- Had strategies and procedures in place that support reasonably proportional representation with regard to race, ethnicity, poverty, gender, and can support such claims with relevant data.
“We are honored to recognize Talbot County Public Schools for their unwavering commitment to provide students with an excellent educational experience despite the last two years having been some of the most challenging in recent history for students and educators across the U.S. due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. David Dimmett, Interim President and CEO of PLTW. “TCPS should be very proud of their achievements in unlocking their students’ potential and equipping them with the knowledge and skills necessary to thrive in life beyond the classroom no matter what career path they choose.
For more information about PLTW’s recognition program, visit pltw.org/our-programs/program-recognition.