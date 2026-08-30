TALBOT CO. - The Talbot County Sheriff's Office say there is no credible threat to any county schools after a social media post that threatened violence towards Easton Middle School.
They say they are aware of the post, originating on TikTok and referencing a trend involving "The Cat in the Hat." They say the post also threatened violence to Easton Middle School.
CNN reports the viral trend are videos of people dressed up as storybook character, The Cat in the Hat, roaming streets at night, although there is confusion between which are real and which are AI generated.
Talbot County Sheriffs say the investigation into the post in ongoing, and there is no threat to any county schools or the general public.